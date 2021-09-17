Terri Walker

Terri Carlene Walker, age 60, of Moran, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 13, 1961, in Eureka, to Carl Miller and Zella (Briggs) McVey.
She married Mike Walker on Dec. 24, 1991, in Moran.
She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.
Survivors include her husband, Mike, of the home; daughter, Pamella Pugh, Moran; sons, Bill Cook, Moran, Bob Cook, Moran, Bruce Cook, Moran; step-father, Dale McVey, Moran; and other relatives.
A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 11:30 a.m. in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
