Thelma Main

Thelma W. Main, 93, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Rock Run Memory Care in Joliet, Ill.
Thelma was born March 1, 1929, to Elmer and Susie (Judge) Norman in Moran. She moved to Chicago in 1948 raising her family there while her husband Tom (Jr) Main was employed by the railroad, returning to her home state of Kansas in 2002. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to helping her husband and raising their family.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Iola. She also had a passion for bowling and was a certified bowling instructor. She was an avid gardener always working in her yard.
Thelma is preceded in death by husband, Tom (Jr) Main; four brothers; three sisters; and great-great-granddaughter, Hailey Johncock.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Mary (Main) Lopez; son, Ted Main; son-in-law, Frank Lopez; sisters, Faye (Norman) Yockey and Bernice (Norman) Bryson; grandson, Michael Lopez; granddaughter, Michelle (Lopez) Murphy; and great-grandchildren, Krystal Lopez, Tiffany Lopez, Jessica Lopez, Mikey Lopez, Kayla Lopez, Maxwell Murphy; and great-great-grandson, Keifer Johncock.
A funeral service to honor the life of Thelma will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 o’clock, prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement