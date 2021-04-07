Thora Shinn

Thora May Shinn, age 94, former resident of Iola, and more recently of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. She was born March 5, 1927, at her grandparents’ home south of Bronson, the daughter of Roy Nichols and Mabel Watson Nichols.
Thora graduated from Bronson High School with the Class of 1944. Following high school, Thora took the train to Kansas City and worked for a time at Fred Harvey’s Restaurant in Union Station. She married her high school sweetheart, James O. Shinn, on Jan. 24, 1946, after he returned home from serving in World War II. They later settled in Iola, where Jim worked as a barber and Thora worked as a phlebotomist at Allen County Hospital. Thora enjoyed genealogy and compiled several books of family history. She also enjoyed bowling. Following Jim’s death on Oct. 30, 2011, Thora moved to Uniontown to be near her son, Alan, and his family. She attended First Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Alan Shinn and wife, Becky, of Uniontown, and Jack Shinn, of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Kevin Shinn (Diana), of Uniontown, Melissa Gage (Jason), of Louisburg, Crystal Shinn, Brett Shinn (Miriah), Tabitha Shinn and Amber Sanchez (Matt), all of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and great-grandchildren, Emily Jefferies (Austin), Holly Richwine (Dylan), Lauren Shinn, Brayden, Bryce and Brock Gage, Blade and Aiden Feather, Nichole Schwermer and ShiAnne Sanchez. Also surviving is a brother, Don Nichols, of Wichita. In addition to her husband, Thora was preceded in death by a son, Mark Shinn; and two sisters, Reta Jones and Margaret Ruckman.
The Rev. Marty Dewitt will conduct graveside services at 2:30 p.m. today, at the Turkey Creek Cemetery north of Uniontown. The family will receive friends at First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown from 1 p.m. today until departing for the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Missionary Baptist Church or the Bronson Alumni Association at FSCC and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.