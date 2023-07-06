A wandering soul has found his way home.
Timothy Earle Saxer, 73, Neosho Falls, passed away June 16, 2023, at his home. Cremation with a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Tim was born in Fort Scott, on Sept. 10, 1949, to Theodore Earle Saxer, Jr and Beatrice (Peck) Saxer. Tim was a United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1967-1973. He was stationed abroad on the U.S.S. Holder DD819 and the U.S.S. Arlington AGMR2. Tim was an HVAC installer by trade but was a jack of all trades. He was quite a man with a big heart, always willing to help others. He will be greatly missed; God rest his soul.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother Thomas Saxer and stepfather Bill Farris. He is survived by his son Billy Earle Saxer Williams; brother Jack Saxer; stepmother Helen Saxer and numerous family and friends. He leaves behind his best friend and trusted companion Dexter the dog.
Arrangements by Van Arsdale Funeral Home, Le Roy, (620) 964-2396.
Advertisement
Advertisement