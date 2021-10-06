Michael Thomas (Tom) Brigham, age 70, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He was born and raised in Kansas. After graduating from Iola High School in 1969, Tom served in the U.S. Navy Air during the Vietnam War on an aircraft carrier working on ejection seats and liquid oxygen systems.
Tom worked in the home building industry for a number of years, specializing in millwork and cabinetry. He utilized those skills throughout his life, whether helping friends and family with their DYI projects, creating office spaces for small industries, or assisting with home projects. Tom served as a partner of his family’s oil production business. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2011.
Tom and Judy were married for over 30 years and together raised their daughters and entertained their grandchildren. Tom volunteered throughout those years as a softball coach for Little League teams, Parent/Teacher Organizations, and Band Boosters during their high school years. Tom was a past president of Rotary and served on multiple Rotarian mission trips to Chile, the Dominican Republic and Kenya.
Tom was the founder and coordinator of the Rotary Club’s signature fundraiser – Smokin’ Hot Cars & BBQ, which occurs annually.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the family home. Family and close friends are invited to a barbecue luncheon at noon and others may join a 2 p.m. burial and reception.
