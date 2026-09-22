Tom Dieker

Thomas Eugene Dieker, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2026, at RLC at St. Luke’s in Garnett, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Tom was born June 25, 1940. He was the 10th of 12 children born to Herman B. Dieker and Emma “Lovina” Plunkett. From the age of 6 months, Tom grew up and lived on the family farm one mile south of Westphalia for 83 years until his health required him to move to RLC at St. Luke’s in 2023. He went to St. Teresa’s Catholic School grades 1-8 before graduating in 1958 from Westphalia High School. He then attended Emporia Teacher’s College for one semester before following his heart and returning to the farm at Westphalia.
On July 4, 1960, Tom married his high school sweetheart Donna Marie Oswald. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage and five children: Douglas, Christine, Jeffrey, Monica and Denise.
Tom was a farmer, a lifetime member of St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed bowling and hunting. He loved to watch the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed attending school and sporting events for his children and grandchildren, and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He loved to go dancing with his wife Donna and had a great love for Country Music. Tom believed in keeping things simple. He enjoyed a ride to look at the crops, going to Tastove’s garage or the local elevator for a cup of coffee and to catch up with all of his friends. Tom always wanted to help those in need. He didn’t ever want to be known or recognized for his generosity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman B. and (Emma) Lovina Dieker; his four brothers, six sisters and their spouses: Donald (infant), Francis (Irene), Wilfred (Dorothy), and Gerald (Marietta); Florence (infant), Eileen (infant), Betty (Henry) Tastove, Wilma (Sylvester) Faber, Alice (Gerald) Frisch, and Shirley (Lowell) Henderson; son-in-law, Russell F. Gardner; nephews, David Schillig, Mark Faber, Donald Dieker, Ronald Tastove, Christopher Faber, and Randy Dieker; and nieces, Joyce Sitz and Dawn Henderson; father and mother-in-law, William “Bill” and Amelia “Millie” Oswald; two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Clarence) Schillig, Irene (Craig) Hoover.
Tom is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Dieker, and children Douglas (Donna K.) of Westphalia, Christine of Jefferson, Maryland, Jeffrey (Tammy) of Colony, Monica (Dennis) of Iola, and Denise (Marc) of Lawrence. Tom was blessed to be Grandpa to: Bryce, Matt, Kate, Glenn, Nancy, Lindsay (Dereck), Trent, Haley (Connor), Trey (Ashlyn), Maggie, Morgan (Erik), Kelcey (Erick), Drake (Katie), Cole, and Caleb; and great-grandchildren: Kylie, Tatum, Cooper, Tomi, Kwade, Lane, Elle, Jack, Kate, June, Hudson, Hayes, and Waylen. He is also survived by one sister, Lorene Altenbernd of Lawrence, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at RLC at St. Luke’s in Garnett for Tom’s care, love, and support shown to him each day for the past three years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Westphalia. Burial will follow in the St. Teresa Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa’s Catholic Church.
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