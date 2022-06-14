Tommie McNulty

Tommie C. McNulty, age 71, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Moran Manor Skilled Nursing in Moran.
Tommie was born March 31, 1951, in Lexington, Neb., to Chris and Irma McNulty. He earned his diploma from Pasadena High School in Pasadena, Calif., before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He took great pride in being a veteran. After serving in the Air Force, Tommie was employed in the oil fields. He worked in numerous places, including Africa and Switzerland. He also worked construction throughout the years and built bridges.
On Aug. 4, 1999, Tommie married Glenda Morgan in Brenham, Texas.
He enjoyed traveling with Glenda, eating out and visiting with people. Tommie never met a stranger. He enjoyed working out at the local gym and doing yard work. He was a beloved fan of his Nebraska Cornhuskers and could always be found on Saturdays cheering them on.
Tommie is survived by his wife, Glenda McNulty; son, Eric (Caitlin) Jensen of Grand Island, Neb.; stepdaughter, Lisa (Chris) Brown of Providence Village, Texas; grandchildren, Delaney and Meredith Jensen, Jonathan Crowder and Chad Brown.
Tommie is preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Irma McNulty; and granddaughter, Crystal Augustine.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
