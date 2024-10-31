Vaughn Jarred

Vaughn De Lee (Lagergren) Jarred, age 93, of Humboldt, passed away Oct. 25, 2024.
Vaughn De Lee was born June 22, 1931, in Chanute, to Arthur Charles and Beatrice Elna (Swanson) Lagergren. She attended Elsmore schools, graduating from Elsmore High School in 1949. She married Dorrall Lee Jarred in 1949.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by children, Carol Ross (Tom Nevans) of Iola, DeWayne (Georganna) Jarred of Iola, Jim (Lorie) Jarred of Humboldt, and Phil (Karen) Jarred of Chanute.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Friends Home Lutheran Church, 3797 Arizona Rd. in Savonburg. Family will greet friends on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Friends Home Lutheran Church, and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
