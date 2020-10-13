Velma Morgan

Velma Mae Morgan took off her earthly robe of clay at the age of 88, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. In its place she has put on a robe of righteousness that will never grow old, weak or die.
Velma was born on Aug. 1, 1932, at Nowata, Okla., to Roy and Katie (Adair) Crisp. She was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and was proud of her heritage. She was “Born Again” at the age of 15 when she accepted Christ as her Savior, and was baptized into the fellowship of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Coffeyville.
Velma attended Nowata Grade School and graduated in 1950 from Field Kindley Memorial High School in Coffeyville. She attended Independence Community College and continuing education courses from the University of Kansas.
Velma was married to Clifford Johnson Jr. in Coffeyville. This union was blessed with three children, Cheryl L. Dillow of Kansas City, Mo.; Cathy S. Stueckemann (Daniel) of Basehor and Christopher L. Johnson of Cameron, Mo. Velma was also blessed with five beautiful grandsons, Stephen Dillow, Brian Dillow, Michael Dillow, Andrew Stueckemann and Austin Stueckemann; granddaughter Kaley Coulter (Justin); great-grandchildren, Megan Ermel (Chase), Gavin Dillow, Logan Dillow, Gracie Dillow, Morgan Dillow, and Blake Coulter; and great-great-grandchildren, Tinley, Crue, Creed, and Tally Ermel. Velma and Clifford were divorced in 1962. Velma and William L. Morgan were married on Dec. 3, 1966.
Velma worked for Automotive Controls Corporation in Independence for 32 years as human resources manager. She was a charter member of Neelah Chapter of Professional Secretaries Association. She served as Sunday School and AWANA teacher, church clerk, and on committees at the First Southern Baptist Church in Independence where she worshipped her Lord. She was a charter member of Soroptimists International of Independence, serving as president. Velma was also a member of Sorosis organization of Iola, and served as vice president.
Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; siblings; and grandson, Michael L. Dillow.
Services to celebrate Velma’s life and the impact she had on so many will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in The Chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola. Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Velma are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Iola, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.