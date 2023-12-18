Vernon Settlemyer

Vernon Glenn Settlemyer, age 90, 0f Neosho Falls, died on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Iola Medicalodges.
He was born April 8, 1933, in rural Neosho Falls to Ivan Settlemyer and Virginia (Dickerson) Settlemyer.
He married Ruth Bolinger on Dec. 11, 1966. She survives.
Survivors also include a son, Don Settlemyer; and daughter, Melinda Martin.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Geneva Cemetery, Colony.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
