Virginia Dutton

Virginia P. Dutton, age 96, formerly of Colony, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at Parkview Heights in Garnett.
She was born to Jacob Benjamin George and Bessie (Kimler) George on Dec. 19, 1927, at the family farm southwest of Neosho Falls. She was the eighth and youngest child, and the only daughter. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Neosho Falls High School in 1945.
Immediately after high school, she attended The Kansas School of Cosmetology in Wichita. In 1946, she moved to Iola where she worked for Etta Stewart in her beauty shop.
On April 11, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, Jay M. Dutton. They were married for 72 years. During their marriage they lived in Longton, Burlingame and Thayer, Kansas. They moved to Colony, Kansas, in 1961, where she lived until December 2022 when she moved to Parkview Heights in Garnett.
She owned and operated her own business, which she started in Burlingame. The business was “Virginia’s Doll House Beauty Shop.” She continued running that business in Colony for more than thirty years. After retirement she liked attending estate auctions and stocking her booths at local antique malls.
Virginia was an active member of the communities in which she lived. She was a member of the Colony Community Church where she was the long serving Treasurer of the Ladies Missionary Society. Additionally, she was a member of the Jolly Dozen Club for fifty plus years and enjoyed being involved with their activities and projects.
Having grown up in a fun loving family she particularly enjoyed playing games. Most recently her favorite game was Catch Phrase and it was a rare occasion when her visitors were not coerced into playing a few rounds. Some might say that her love for the game was more like an addiction! She also enjoyed music, especially singing. Virginia could be involved in a conversation when someone would make a comment or say something that would remind her of a song which she would then begin to sing. She had an extensive repertoire and it never failed her.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Jay, on Dec. 23, 2020; her parents; daughter-in-law, Marinda Dutton; great-grandson, Knox Jay Dutton; and seven brothers, Larence, Russell, Howard, Wilson, Robert, John and Jacob.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Dutton and wife, Elizabeth, and David Dutton of Granger, Indiana; daughter, Jayne Miller and husband, Jim, of Garnett; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; five step great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Virginia loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their activities when she could.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at the Colony Community Church. Virginia’s family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Colony First Responders or the Colony Community Church and can be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, PO BOX 408, Garnett, Kansas 66032.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
