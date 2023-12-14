Wanda Henkle

Wanda Lee Henkle, 87, retired printing press operator at the Sedgwick County Extension office, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
Private family services will be held.
Wanda once was a school teacher in a one-room schoolhouse. She took many adventures with her family including lots of travels within the United States, Mexico and Ecuador.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Broom; mother, Vivian Broom; stepfather, Raymond Reiter; and husband, Donald L. Henkle.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Henkle and Mindy (Jack) Johnson; grandchildren, Annie (Josh) Bagby, Jacque McLain, and Kristen (Gabe) Hadipour; great-grandchildren, Michael, Ashlyn, and J.J.; sister, Juanita Rix; and dear cousin, Donna Kary.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Allen County Historical Society, 20 S. Washington, Iola, KS 66749.
Services are in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary – West Chapel.
