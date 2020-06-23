Wayne Puff

Wayne Douglas Puff, 72, Iola, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his daughter’s home. Wayne was born March 13, 1948, in Peekskill, N.Y., to Raymond Puff and Dorothy (Scofield) Puff.
Wayne and Deborah Baker were married in April 1969. They had two daughters and were later divorced. Wayne was married two additional times; first to Mary Smith and second to Kyu Park.
Wayne is survived by daughters Dimity Lowell, Iola, and Nora Lewis Barnum, Savonburg; and two brothers.
A memorial service and visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Brain Injury Association of America, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.