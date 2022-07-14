Wilma Peters

Wilma Joan Peters, 74, of Amity, Mo., passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Wilma was born June 11, 1948, in Topeka, the daughter of Lester Henry and Clara Janine (Iams) Boettcher.
Wilma married Richard Albert Peters Sr. on Sept. 1, 1964, in Topeka. They had five children.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Clara Boettcher; her husband, Richard; two brothers, Dorman Boettcher (Clo), Leland Boettcher (Vivian); a sister, Etta Leonard; and six great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Clara Louise (Kenny) Stauffer, Annette June (Randy) Gibson, Susan Kay (John) Church, Betty Jo (Joel) Peters, and Richard Albert (Dorothy) Peters Jr.; a sister Roberta Merrill; a brother, Vernon Boettcher; 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Friday July 15, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center. The funeral will folow at 11 o’clock at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
