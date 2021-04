Did you hear that President Joe Biden is going to ration hamburgers and steaks and force red-blooded Americans to consume horrible things like Brussels sprouts and tofu in a bid to reduce carbon emissions?

No? If you weren’t watching Fox News this weekend or took a Twitter sanity break, you may have missed this mini kerfuffle in the bizarro world of conservative media.

Sorry to break it to the suddenly hopeful vegan activists out there, but it’s a bunch of, ah, baloney.