Calling out so-called election ‘prophets’

Evangelical groups are calling their own preachers to task for a spate of so-called prophecies — nearly all in support of far-right political causes and former President Donald Trump — that never came to pass.

Editorially, we try to avoid opining about religious faith. But invoking divine guidance to advance partisan causes smacks of the worst kind of manipulation, opening the door to abuse and exploitation. Pentecostal and charismatic Christian leaders have laudably begun insisting that the false prophets among them cease and desist.

“Why were most of the prophets wrong when it came to predicting the outcome of the 2020 election?” host Jan Markell, founder of Olive Tree Ministries, asked on her “Understanding the Times” Christian radio show on June 25. She followed that question with a lengthy series of pre-election recordings in which a variety of prominent evangelical preachers claimed that God had told them Trump would be reelected.