City planners need to rethink housing needs, purposes

Kansas today is an increasingly urban state. More precisely, it is mostly suburban. More than half the state’s population lives in just five counties — Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Wyandotte, and Douglas. In many of these communities, most people choose to live not in the city’s core, but rather in the suburban areas around it. The state’s most populated county, Johnson, is entirely suburban except for disappearing, rural southern and western edges.

In Kansas and all over the United States, suburban communities were established and grew based on restrictive zoning that strongly favored single-family houses on medium-sized or large lots, along with the Interstate highway system. The move to the suburbs often excluded lower income people and those of color, who had great difficulties getting home loans from bankers or cooperation from realtors. Many were simply told they were not welcome.

Later, when middle class people of color did seek to relocate, they were often steered to certain suburban locations and away from others by realtors, which is called “blockbusting.” This is what happened to the south Kansas City, Mo., community of Hickman Mills, where I grew up, along with nearby Grandview. Life was pretty good in our increasingly diverse community, until white families started moving out in droves.