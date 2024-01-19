2024 a good year for third-party candidates

A recent Gallup survey showed a record-high 43 percent of Americans see themselves as politically independent. And a record-low identified as Democrat, 27 percent, matching Republican identification at 27 percent.

Kansans are also declaring independence. The numbers registering as Unaffiliated and Libertarian are increasing and together now account for 30 percent of registered voters — 4 percent higher than registered Democrats.

These numbers may help explain why Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein have already launched their independent White House bids. And why the well-funded centrist organization No Labels is seriously weighing its options.