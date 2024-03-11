 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
70 years ago, an H-bomb test went awry. We must never forget the fallout

One of the best ways to understand the potential long-term danger of nuclear warfare, and to realize why any use of such weapons must be deterred, is to replay Castle Bravo and imagine it occurring where you live.

By

Columnists

March 11, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Manhattan Project: Operation Crossroads, Bikini Atoll. Detonated 90 feet underwater on July 25, 1946, the Baker shot yielded explosions equivalent of 21,000 tons of TNT. In 1954, Castle Bravo detonated the first-ever hydrogen bomb, equal to 15 million tons of TNT, in the Bikini Atoll. Even today, levels of radioactive contamination still exceed those more recently found at Chernobyl, Ukraine, and at Fukushima, Japan. PHOTO COURTESY OF JAMES VAUGHAN/FLICKR

March 1 was Remembrance Day, a national holiday in the Marshall Islands.

On the morning of that date in 1954, the United States carried out Castle Bravo, the first-ever trial of a deliverable hydrogen bomb, on a man-made island in Bikini Atoll in the mid-Pacific Marshall Islands. It was 6:45 a.m. Sunrise.

Bravo’s explosive power turned out to be 15 megatons, the equivalent of 15 million tons of TNT, more than double what had been expected, and the largest nuclear test in U.S. history — almost 1,000 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Original projections suggested that Bravo might create a cloud of radioactive fallout 15 miles wide stretching into the atmosphere. Instead, a fireball brighter than the sun blasted 10 million tons of vaporized coral, sand and water into a 100-mile-wide radioactive plume boiling 130,000 feet into the stratosphere.

