70 years ago, an H-bomb test went awry. We must never forget the fallout

March 1 was Remembrance Day, a national holiday in the Marshall Islands.

On the morning of that date in 1954, the United States carried out Castle Bravo, the first-ever trial of a deliverable hydrogen bomb, on a man-made island in Bikini Atoll in the mid-Pacific Marshall Islands. It was 6:45 a.m. Sunrise.

Bravo’s explosive power turned out to be 15 megatons, the equivalent of 15 million tons of TNT, more than double what had been expected, and the largest nuclear test in U.S. history — almost 1,000 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Original projections suggested that Bravo might create a cloud of radioactive fallout 15 miles wide stretching into the atmosphere. Instead, a fireball brighter than the sun blasted 10 million tons of vaporized coral, sand and water into a 100-mile-wide radioactive plume boiling 130,000 feet into the stratosphere.