Academic tenure has its place in our colleges

Leota Coats was a teacher in Wellington when the administration asked her to change the failing grade of a high school football star so he could play in a big game. Coats refused and was fired for it. She fought her dismissal to the Kansas Supreme Court and was reinstated.

This is the purpose of tenure. Academic tenure means that educators can be dismissed only with just cause and through due process, including the right to appeal as Coats did. Tenure does not guarantee a job for life. A tenured educator can be fired for reasons like misconduct, dereliction of duty or financial constraints, and in my more than two decades as a professor, I have seen many tenured faculty members fired.

Academic tenure is essential to the mission of educators. Tenure helps maintain academic freedom, the freedom to pursue truth without fear of reprisal. Unorthodox ideas and controversial opinions will always exist, and educators must be free to investigate those ideas and opinions, whether they are apolitical or fall somewhere on the political spectrum from liberal to conservative.