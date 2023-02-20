An unwelcome anniversary

It’s not an anniversary anyone wants to celebrate.

Feb. 24 will mark one year since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — an act that changed the world more than most Americans fathom — all because of Vladimir Putin’s delusion that he could seize control of the country in a matter of days.

He was wrong, and not just because the West, led by President Joe Biden, delivered weapons (often too little, too late) to Kyiv. Putin failed to understand that this is the 21st century, not the 19th or 20th centuries, when small countries could be carved up by adjacent empires.