 | Fri, Jun 03, 2022
At school we prepare to be shot at. Do you know how that feels?

If a shooter enters the classroom, have you practiced running in a zigzag pattern so it's harder to aim for your body?

June 2, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Family members who lost a sibling place flowers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Do you know what you’re asking of us?

It’s Feb. 15, 2018, at 3:30 a.m., and I can’t sleep. I’m on my third or fourth sketch. My fiance wakes up and asks what I’m doing. I’m trying to find a way to arrange the furniture in my classroom so that both doors can be barricaded if we have an active shooter.

What do I do about the window? Should I buy another bookshelf that we can move to cover it? How can I help my students feel safe knowing that a school a lot like ours was the target of a mass shooting yesterday?

