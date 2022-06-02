At school we prepare to be shot at. Do you know how that feels?

Do you know what you’re asking of us?

It’s Feb. 15, 2018, at 3:30 a.m., and I can’t sleep. I’m on my third or fourth sketch. My fiance wakes up and asks what I’m doing. I’m trying to find a way to arrange the furniture in my classroom so that both doors can be barricaded if we have an active shooter.

What do I do about the window? Should I buy another bookshelf that we can move to cover it? How can I help my students feel safe knowing that a school a lot like ours was the target of a mass shooting yesterday?