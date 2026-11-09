Aviation safety legislation is overdue
Congress should finish its work and pass an aviation safety bill before the end of this Congress.
More than 600 days have passed since Flight 5342 took off from Wichita, Kansas. The plane never reached its destination. Sixty-seven lives were lost when the commercial airliner collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter just minutes away from landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Seven Kansans died in the crash, including Grace Maxwell of Wichita, who was traveling back to college after attending her grandfather’s funeral. She was a mechanical engineering student and a junior at Cedarville University. After graduating, she planned to pursue a master’s degree and was passionate about biomedical engineering.
Her life and dreams were cut short. This Thanksgiving, the Maxwell family will have an empty seat at their table.
Sen. Jerry Moran
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