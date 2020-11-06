Ballot Counting 101

I never expected waiting at 7:30 p.m. for advance ballots at the Iola Courthouse to be one of the most intriguing experiences I have participated in as an intern for the Iola Register.

I really didn’t know what to expect. I had never been into the courthouse, except for my driver’s test, so I was unaware where or how they counted and processed ballots.

County Clerk Sherrie Riebel was very kind. While waiting for ballots to arrive, she took the time to explain to me how each ballot was counted, sorted and stored after the election. Advance ballots are categorized by the day that they are submitted: e.g. Monday’s ballots, Tuesday’s ballots, Wednesday’s ballots, etc.