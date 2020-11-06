Menu Search Log in

Ballot Counting 101

Instead of just listening and reading the news, it was an amazing experience to see tangible evidence of how everyone comes together to vote and let their voices be heard. 

By

Columnists

November 6, 2020 - 4:36 PM

Humboldt citizens cast their ballots at Humboldt’s Methodist Church Tuesday afternoon. Dorcas Romary, an election worker at the church, remarked that turnout has “been heavy. It’s been pretty steady all day.” Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

I never expected waiting at 7:30 p.m. for advance ballots at the Iola Courthouse to be one of the most intriguing experiences I have participated in as an intern for the Iola Register. 

I really didn’t know what to expect. I had never been into the courthouse, except for my driver’s test, so I was unaware where or how they counted and processed ballots. 

County Clerk Sherrie Riebel was very kind. While waiting for ballots to arrive, she took the time to explain to me how each ballot was counted, sorted and stored after the election. Advance ballots are categorized by the day that they are submitted: e.g. Monday’s ballots, Tuesday’s ballots, Wednesday’s ballots, etc.

Related
August 19, 2020
August 6, 2020
March 13, 2019
October 29, 2018
Trending