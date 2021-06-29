 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Biden says, ‘This is no time to defund the police.’

The president announced that state and local governments can use their coronavirus relief funds to hire police officers, pay police overtime and support community-based anti-violence groups.

By

Columnists

June 29, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo by (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

After years of declining crime rates, the United States is suddenly contending with an upsurge in shootings and murders — and the numbers are sobering.

In Chicago, homicides soared 56% last year, and they’re up again this year. In New York, last year’s increase was almost 45%; in Los Angeles, it was 36%. If the current pace holds up,  2021 could produce the highest murder rate in a quarter-century.

Experts haven’t settled on an explanation for the wave of violence, but many say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor: too many young men with no jobs, time on their hands and plenty of reasons to be angry.

