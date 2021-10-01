Big money is drowning out voter concerns

“We’re under an avalanche. No one can hear us, and we can’t hear each other.”

That’s my friend, David Trahan. He’s a logger in Waldoboro, Maine. He’s also a former Republican senator in the state Legislature and leads the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Trahan and SAM represent the interests of 300,000 Maine people who hunt, fish and trap in the state’s vast woods, rivers and lakes. SAM is also Maine’s leading advocate in defense of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Under an avalanche. Trahan is talking about the 2020 U.S. Senate race between incumbent Susan Collins and her Democratic challenger, Sarah Gideon. In a mostly rural state with a small population, billionaires, corporations, some big unions and various front groups from Washington, D.C., and a few other cities spent more than $200 million to bury Maine voters in a relentless sleaze bomb attack of division, disinformation and fear. The dirty game was completely bipartisan, and a snapshot of what Americans in every state are facing. Indeed, at $200 million, Maine did not even make it into the top five of big-money Senate elections.