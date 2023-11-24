 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Bringing back America’s most majestic animal, the bison


The combined efforts to restore large herds and grasslands can be a much-needed redemptive act for healing.  

The heartbreaking tale of the slaughter of America’s bison in the 1800s has a second chapter of how we can change direction and pull back from the brink. Today, more than 350,000 bison can be found in the United States — a notable success, but really just a start. Photo by wikimages

In 1805, when the Lewis and Clark expedition reached the border of what is now North Dakota and Montana, they found herds of American buffalo so numerous, “the whole face of the country was covered” by them, Meriwether Lewis wrote. Less than a century later, in 1889, the nation’s most majestic animal (whose scientific name is Bison bison) had been reduced from practically uncountable numbers to an easily countable 541, and the species teetered on the edge of extinction.

The story of what happened to the buffalo was a triple tragedy: for the animals, who were mercilessly slaughtered by the millions to feed an insatiable industrial demand for their hides; for the vitality of the Great Plains ecosystem that depended on them; and perhaps most profoundly for Native people, who were simultaneously dispossessed of their homelands, confined to reservations and deprived of the animals that had fed their bodies and nourished their spirits for untold generations.

You don’t get a lot of chances to correct history’s mistakes. You get a few. And when you get them, you damn sure better take advantage of them. I think we’ve got an opportunity to do this with buffalo.

