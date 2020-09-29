Menu Search Log in

Buckle up for tonight’s debate

People have made up their minds about the incumbent, but they need to be convinced to vote for the challenger.

By

Columnists

September 29, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Debates don’t often decide the outcome of a presidential campaign — but Tuesday’s scheduled collision between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could be an exception to the rule if Biden comes out a winner.

It has happened before.

In 1980, Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican challenger Ronald Reagan were closely matched in the polls before they met for their only debate.

