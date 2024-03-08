Caitlin Clark, thank you for making me a better dad

Dear Caitlin Clark,

Recently, I was lucky enough to see you play in person. I brought my 5-year-old daughter to Williams Arena in Minneapolis, where I live now with my wife and two girls. You dominated as usual and were playing at a different level than anyone else on the court. The shots you were making reminded me of when I would play NBA video games with a cheat code.

To be honest, we really don’t have much in common. I’m a first-generation Sri Lankan immigrant, and my parents didn’t really know much about American sports, so I found my own path. I remember watching a VHS tape with a documentary I found of Michael Jordan and was amazed by him. I watched “Space Jam” and joined my middle school basketball team. I was terrible. On my best day, on full stretch, I’m a whopping 5 feet 4 inches. Basketball never was and never will be my jam.

In late middle school I discovered tennis. I was good, not great, but I harnessed the energy of MJ and learned how to outwork and outhustle my opponents and ended up playing in high school and college. I learned a lot of life lessons from sports along the way and I told myself I would teach my kids how to play sports early so they wouldn’t be playing catch up like me.