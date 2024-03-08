 | Fri, Mar 08, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Caitlin Clark, thank you for making me a better dad

I’ve watched my daughter’s confidence soar as we have learned about how practice helps you get better, how to be a good teammate, and how sometimes we win and sometimes we lose, but we always try to our best

By

Columnists

March 8, 2024 - 3:27 PM

Caitlin Clark's infectious smile and love of the game has made her a role model for athletes of all stripes and sizes. Clark (22) plays for the Iowa Hawkeyes. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images/TNS)

Dear Caitlin Clark,

Recently, I was lucky enough to see you play in person. I brought my 5-year-old daughter to Williams Arena in Minneapolis, where I live now with my wife and two girls. You dominated as usual and were playing at a different level than anyone else on the court. The shots you were making reminded me of when I would play NBA video games with a cheat code.

To be honest, we really don’t have much in common. I’m a first-generation Sri Lankan immigrant, and my parents didn’t really know much about American sports, so I found my own path. I remember watching a VHS tape with a documentary I found of Michael Jordan and was amazed by him. I watched “Space Jam” and joined my middle school basketball team. I was terrible. On my best day, on full stretch, I’m a whopping 5 feet 4 inches. Basketball never was and never will be my jam.

In late middle school I discovered tennis. I was good, not great, but I harnessed the energy of MJ and learned how to outwork and outhustle my opponents and ended up playing in high school and college. I learned a lot of life lessons from sports along the way and I told myself I would teach my kids how to play sports early so they wouldn’t be playing catch up like me.

Related
February 5, 2024
September 18, 2019
March 22, 2016
September 7, 2011
Most Popular