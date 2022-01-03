 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Can one person save our democracy? She’s trying

Wyoming's Liz Cheney refuses to sit back while others abandon the rule of law in their attempts to undermine our system of government

January 3, 2022 - 9:39 AM

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

Imagine being a leader exiled to an island with only one other person. Now imagine that instead of shrinking under the wound of political isolation, you become stronger. Courage somehow thrives in this seclusion. Truth, honor and integrity build the foundation of a lighthouse that becomes a beacon of leadership. The love of country is the shining light inviting others to this island.

This is the kind of leadership that is good, true, and very sorely needed. This kind of leadership can begin a relationship based on trust.

The political exile I am referencing is none other than the sole U.S. representative from Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney. She is an example to me of everything that is right in government. When all that people can see in Washington is gloom, Cheney’s leadership is a lighthouse. Cheney is one of a handful of elected officials who has chosen her country — our country — over her party. She has been willing to risk her own life, the life of her family, and her political career to uphold the oath to the Constitution that she proudly affirms.

