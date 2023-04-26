Celebratory props gone awry

What bride wants to be pelted with butterfly corpses? My neighbor told me this harrowing scenario recently played out at her granddaughter’s wedding. As the guests filed out of the church to await the newlyweds’ grand exit, they were handed small envelopes and told to open them when the bride and groom emerged. The joyous occasion came to a screeching halt when the envelopes were opened and guests found a bunch of dead butterflies inside. These fragile insects had been purchased to use as confetti.

It turns out that butterfly releases are a thing. Companies market these insects alongside flowers and streamers. But for the butterflies, it’s a deadly business.

They are stuffed into envelopes or tiny boxes, where they remain during shipping and right up until they are released. Many companies promise that the butterflies will be alive when they are delivered, but that only ensures that there will be a refund or “replacement” if they are dead upon arrival.