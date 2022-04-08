Chief Justice says tension between branches is healthy

Tension comes with the territory when you serve as a judge, said Marla Luckert, Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court.

After all, sometimes they are deciding matters of life and death.

In the case of the high court, matters must have traveled far to reach their chambers: Cases that lower courts are unable to satisfactorily resolve in the eyes of plaintiffs and are on appeal; state statutes devised by legislators that are viewed as unconstitutional; or issues that concern the ethical responsibilities of attorneys and judges.