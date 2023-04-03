Child abuse survivors show grit and determination in their fight for justice

I’ve had three conversations in the past week with three different Kansans, all about the same question.

How, they wondered, can we keep the flickering flame of hope alive in a state that seems determined to extinguish it?

Each one of us has to answer that question separately. But I have found that hope recently in the efforts of a group of child sex abuse survivors. They have persisted against outright opposition, a pandemic and institutional indifference. On Thursday, they saw a compromise bill extending criminal and civil statutes of limitations cleared the Senate. The legislation, now known as Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127, passed on a unanimous vote. It now heads to the House.