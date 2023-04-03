 | Mon, Apr 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Child abuse survivors show grit and determination in their fight for justice

Sharing their personal experiences — surely a traumatic experience — these survivors convinced legislators the laws need to be changed to remove barriers to criminal and civil litigation

By

Columnists

April 3, 2023 - 3:15 PM

Kansas Sen. Cindy Holscher, D-Overland Park, speaks at a news conference in March about reforming criminal and civil statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse. (Clay Wirestone/Kansas Reflector)

I’ve had three conversations in the past week with three different Kansans, all about the same question.

How, they wondered, can we keep the flickering flame of hope alive in a state that seems determined to extinguish it?

Each one of us has to answer that question separately. But I have found that hope recently in the efforts of a group of child sex abuse survivors. They have persisted against outright opposition, a pandemic and institutional indifference. On Thursday, they saw a compromise bill extending criminal and civil statutes of limitations cleared the Senate. The legislation, now known as Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127, passed on a unanimous vote. It now heads to the House.

Related
March 31, 2023
March 24, 2023
January 23, 2023
February 21, 2020
Most Popular