Childcare ‘fixes’ fall short

This session, lawmakers in Topeka decided to take on the child care crisis and proposed a series of sweeping changes to our child care system. Those of us in the early childhood field truly appreciate the attention and interest in the topic.

However, it would be better for everyone involved if they chose to help by addressing core issues instead of putting the safety of kids and providers at risk.

Legislators passed House Bill 2344 on the last day of the regular legislative session. I will note that it passed the Senate, in which the bill had a hearing, by a narrow 21-17 margin There was a hastily scheduled “informational briefing” in the House Health and Human Services Committee, at which only the bill’s proponents were invited to speak.