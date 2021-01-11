Menu Search Log in

China, Russia take delight in U.S. insurrection

Unless Trump pays a steep price for his sedition — one that bars him from future elective office — America’s  role as a leader of “the free world” will become a joke.

January 11, 2021 - 9:32 AM

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Photo by (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

President Donald Trump’s incitement of a mob attack on the Capitol is reason enough for him to be forced from office before Jan. 20 — whether via the 25th Amendment, another impeachment or some other means.

Trudy Rubin
Columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer

Yet, even as Americans grapple with horrific images of invaders storming our seat of government, there is another urgent reason to ensure Trump is held accountable.

The scenes of pillage at the Capitol have frightened our allies, and delighted our adversaries. The former fear for the survival of U.S. democracy. The latter see Trump’s madness as proof America is on the rocks, which makes them more eager to test us.

