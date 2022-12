Perhaps because Christmas comes at the end of the year, I notice holiday greetings often include an annual recap, for which I’m very thankful since I’m generally bad at keeping tabs with distant family members and friends.

I find correspondences that detail trips, purchases, and accomplishments a little intimidating, but, like any family, it balances out. I’m relieved to be somewhere in the middle.

Many also use the holiday as an occasion to express their gratitude.