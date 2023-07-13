 | Thu, Jul 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Climate chaos is everywhere

As the world heats up, our benchmarks are becoming increasingly useless — as useless as the notion that there are any places to move to avoid climate change. The climate is jumping the banks, blowing past the guardrails.

By

Columnists

July 13, 2023 - 2:06 PM

A car swept up in flood waters was abandoned in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday. Up to eight inches of rain prompted flooding of the Winooski River forcing evacuations, washing out roads and flooding buildings. (Cj Gunther/EFE via Zuma Press/TNS)

LINCOLN, Vt. — The capital of Vermont — the state that often tops those “best states to move to avoid climate change” lists — was, until Tuesday afternoon, mostly underwater.

Swollen by record-breaking rainfall, the Winooski River claimed nearly the entire downtown area of Montpelier late Monday. Swift-water rescue teams helped people escape from the upper floors of apartments not far from the gold-domed State Capitol. Even the governor was forced to hike from his house on a snowmobile trail to reach an emergency response center in time to lead a news conference on the still unfolding disaster. By Wednesday morning, residents and business owners were stepping through the mud caking their front steps and basements to assess how much they had lost.

Vermonters have seen floods before. But amid the scenes of destruction, there was a sense that some threshold had been crossed.

Related
November 1, 2021
September 22, 2021
July 1, 2021
June 18, 2010
Most Popular