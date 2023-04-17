Community bonds

Living in a small town is wonderful. Knowing people in the grocery store, the space and security for children to play in parks or yards and a shared sense of ownership with your neighbors to help and make life better for each other are some of the things that make this life sweet.

Smaller usually feels like an advantage in rural communities, except there are fewer people to help financially support the cost of community resources. Farmers and other landowners cover a large portion of the communities’ financial needs through property tax payments to support local municipalities, schools, hospitals and other taxing entities.

Incredibly rural communities often have a choice between shockingly high taxes or a glaring lack of important community services. Bond issues are a way for the community to declare their opinion of whether some of the taxes are worth it.