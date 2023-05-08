Cutting budget comes at a price

According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the United States government will default on its national debt by June 1 if Congress does not act to raise the country’s $31 trillion national debt limit. Late last month, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would raise the debt limit while capping spending for the next 10 years. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall both praised the legislation, noting that it shields spending on popular programs such as Medicare and Social Security, while cutting elsewhere. By contrast, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill “dead on arrival.” President Joe Biden is now calling for an emergency meeting with House and Senate party leadership to resolve the impasse and avoid what Yellen warned would be a financial and economic “catastrophe.”

Such partisan rankling raises fundamental questions: First, if the deficit and national debt are existential problems, why are politicians arguing rather than enacting solutions? Are current proposals a workable fix — and if not, what would potential solutions look like?

The answer to the first question is simpler. Research by our team at Policy vs. Politics, a nonpartisan organization providing Americans access to information and data about public policy without political spin, shows that bringing the federal budget into balance within 10 years requires painful spending cuts and tax increases — something few politicians want to vote for. That pain would become impossibly large if tax increases are taken off the table and big-ticket programs are excluded from cuts.