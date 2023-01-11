Dear Dry January, we need to talk

A lot of people I know are weeks into what has now become an annual tradition: Dry January.

The concept behind Dry January is that with the revelry of the holidays behind us and the new year beginning, the consumption of alcohol is reined in for a month of sobriety.

While it might seem like a healthy way to start the year, the prevalence of Dry January glosses over some deeper conversations we should have about the role of alcohol consumption in our society — particularly for women.