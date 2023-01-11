 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Dear Dry January, we need to talk

While it might seem like a healthy way to start the year, the prevalence of Dry January glosses over some deeper conversations we should have about the role of alcohol consumption in our society.

By

Columnists

January 11, 2023 - 5:11 PM

A lot of people I know are weeks into what has now become an annual tradition: Dry January.

The concept behind Dry January is that with the revelry of the holidays behind us and the new year beginning, the consumption of alcohol is reined in for a month of sobriety.

While it might seem like a healthy way to start the year, the prevalence of Dry January glosses over some deeper conversations we should have about the role of alcohol consumption in our society — particularly for women.

