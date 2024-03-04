 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Demand for new weight-loss drugs should spur changes

U.S. consumers pay more than 10 times their cost compared to other advanced countries. Congress needs to regulate the price of all prescription drugs

March 4, 2024 - 2:41 PM

The arrival of a new class of weight-loss drugs has created a thicket of issues for those who will pay for them. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The U.S. health care system has struggled for decades with the tension between providing incentives for pharmaceutical innovation and keeping breakthroughs affordable for those who would most benefit from them. Even as countries around the world have stepped in to require lower-priced drugs for their citizens, the United States has been reticent to do so. As a result, U.S. consumers pay the highest prices in the world for drugs, by a wide margin.

But the impetus for more fundamental reform may come from an unexpected place: America’s obesity epidemic. Many of us are aware that there is a new class of weight-loss drugs that offers enormous promise in addressing obesity. But there is far less awareness of the fact that these drugs also introduce an enormous risk to America’s taxpayers.

These drugs have the potential to significantly reduce the expenses for obesity-related illnesses. More than 40 percent of Americans are classified as obese, and that share is projected to reach nearly 50 percent by 2030.

