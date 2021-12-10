Diplomatic boycotts hit back at China’s controlling efforts

In 1936, human rights advocates pushed for a boycott of the “Nazi Olympics,” two years after Adolf Hitler seized power and began persecuting Jews.

Some critics claimed the move was hypocritical given the ongoing discrimination against Black people in the United States. In the end, however, the games went on, with Black U.S. track star Jesse Owens winning four gold medals. Thus, the 1936 games dealt a blow to Nazi claims of “Aryan” racial supremacy.

Fast forward to the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The White House has announced a diplomatic boycott of the games due to massive Chinese human rights violations. This means no U.S. officials will attend but athletes will compete.