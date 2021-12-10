 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Diplomatic boycotts hit back at China’s controlling efforts

Its human rights repression not only violates Olympic principles but is now trying to control the free speech of athletes not only in China but all over the globe.

By

Columnists

December 10, 2021 - 3:37 PM

Lindsey Vonn of the USA celebrates winning the bronze medal in Women's Downhill in South Korea on Feb. 21, 2018, during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

In 1936, human rights advocates pushed for a boycott of the “Nazi Olympics,” two years after Adolf Hitler seized power and began persecuting Jews.

Some critics claimed the move was hypocritical given the ongoing discrimination against Black people in the United States. In the end, however, the games went on, with Black U.S. track star Jesse Owens winning four gold medals. Thus, the 1936 games dealt a blow to Nazi claims of “Aryan” racial supremacy.

Fast forward to the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The White House has announced a diplomatic boycott of the games due to massive Chinese human rights violations. This means no U.S. officials will attend but athletes will compete.

Related
December 7, 2021
February 16, 2021
March 11, 2020
January 10, 2020
Most Popular