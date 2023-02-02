Diversity under attack in Missouri; could Kansas follow?

Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parent’s Bill of Rights, SB 776.

Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.

The Parent’s Bill prohibits school districts from denying parental review of curricula and educational materials utilized by the school. Other elements include: notification about safety issues impacting their children, the right to visit their child in school, the right to review their children’s school records, and the right to be heard at school board meetings.