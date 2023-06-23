 | Fri, Jun 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Do your own policing of gas stoves

Burning gas or propane to make everyday meals creates dangerous pollution inside. Here's how to mitigate the harmful effects.

By

Columnists

June 23, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Cooking with natural gas or propane can be a health hazard. (Andrii Biletskyi/Dreamstime/TNS)

As a pediatrician a big part of my work is to advise families on nutrition and healthy eating. These days, I find myself talking with parents and patients more often about how they prepare their food — as in what appliances they are using to cook.

A number of studies in recent years have examined the dangers of having a gas stove in the home. They have addressed questions such as how common gas leaks from stoves really are (very common); what’s in natural gas besides methane (21 hazardous air pollutants); do these pollutants leak into our homes (they do); and do gas stoves really cause asthma (yes, about 12.7% of childhood asthma is attributed to them). All of this research shows serious harm to children and their families.

Now, in a new study from Stanford, researchers turned the stove on, testing indoor air quality under a number of common cooking situations. The results are alarming. These scientists tested several scenarios: They lit a single burner for 45 minutes — roughly how long it takes to make chicken soup. They turned the oven on to 350 degrees for 45 minutes — a common cooking setting for lasagna. They also set the oven to 475 degrees for 90 minutes — approximately the length of time it takes to preheat the oven and roast a chicken. This research found that burning gas or propane to make these staple meals created dangerous pollution inside — and not just in the kitchen, but throughout the whole house, for hours.

Related
October 12, 2022
June 15, 2022
August 21, 2018
March 2, 2018
Most Popular