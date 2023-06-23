Do your own policing of gas stoves

As a pediatrician a big part of my work is to advise families on nutrition and healthy eating. These days, I find myself talking with parents and patients more often about how they prepare their food — as in what appliances they are using to cook.

A number of studies in recent years have examined the dangers of having a gas stove in the home. They have addressed questions such as how common gas leaks from stoves really are (very common); what’s in natural gas besides methane (21 hazardous air pollutants); do these pollutants leak into our homes (they do); and do gas stoves really cause asthma (yes, about 12.7% of childhood asthma is attributed to them). All of this research shows serious harm to children and their families.

Now, in a new study from Stanford, researchers turned the stove on, testing indoor air quality under a number of common cooking situations. The results are alarming. These scientists tested several scenarios: They lit a single burner for 45 minutes — roughly how long it takes to make chicken soup. They turned the oven on to 350 degrees for 45 minutes — a common cooking setting for lasagna. They also set the oven to 475 degrees for 90 minutes — approximately the length of time it takes to preheat the oven and roast a chicken. This research found that burning gas or propane to make these staple meals created dangerous pollution inside — and not just in the kitchen, but throughout the whole house, for hours.