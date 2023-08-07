Dolly’s reading program can’t replace government’s role 

On Aug. 14, Dolly Parton is coming to Kansas to celebrate the statewide success of her Imagination Library program.

Dolly’s Imagination Library is an example of how music, art, and culture can intersect with social change. Through her deep commitment to education and literacy, Dolly has shown that celebrities can be powerful catalysts for positive transformation.

Founded in 1995 by Dolly Parton herself, the Imagination Library is a unique book-gifting program that provides free books to children from birth to five years old with the mission of fostering a lifelong passion for reading.