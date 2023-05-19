Don’t blame the ref: Cardinals’ meltdown cost them the Series

Back in 2012, actor Jon Hamm, a St. Louis native and a die-hard Cardinals fan, appeared at a Wiffle ball event at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., hosted by three celebrity Royals fans: actors Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis. His hosts insisted that Hamm wear a Royals jersey rather than a Cardinals one, so Hamm ordered himself a personalized jersey with a name on the back that every Royals fan would immediately recognize … and every Cardinals fan would immediately curse: DENKINGER.

Don Denkinger, who died last week at the age of 86, was an American League umpire who worked four World Series and the infamous “Bucky Bleeping Dent” game in 1978, but no one thought about any of that upon learning of his death. We all thought instead of Denkinger’s notorious mistake in the 1985 World Series, when, in the ninth inning of Game 6, with the Cardinals holding a 1-0 lead and just three outs from a championship, he called Royals pinch-hitter Jorge Orta safe at first base despite Cardinals reliever Todd Worrell clearly reaching the bag before him.

The Cardinals dugout exploded — in his autobiography years later, Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog, who would quickly become the first manager ejected from a World Series game in a decade, wrote that he should have pulled his team off the field right then and there — and everything imploded: The Royals scored two runs in the ninth to win, they won 11-0 the next night (before Game 7, Herzog groused: “We got that guy behind the plate tomorrow. We got about as much chance of winning as a monkey”) and Denkinger’s name, and his call, were etched in baseball history. Broadcasters Jim Palmer and Al Michaels said of the call: