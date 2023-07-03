Don’t sweat the vote-no-brag-yes caucus

Federal awards to states for expanding broadband access are out, and U.S. senators are rushing to brag about the money their states will receive, including those like Texas Republican John Cornyn and others who opposed the bipartisan infrastructure bill that contained the funding they’re now lauding.

Their boasting produced plenty of mockery by Democrats, including President Joe Biden, who called out Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville repeatedly on Wednesday.

“There’s a guy named Tuberville, senator from Alabama, who announced that he strongly opposed the legislation. Now he’s hailing its passage,” the president said, while also reading Tuberville’s tweet aloud.