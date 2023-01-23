Education savings accounts scrutinized

Consistent with conservative wishes when it comes to K-12 education, the 2023 “A better way” legislative agenda Kansas Republicans released a few days ago leans toward support for school choice Education Savings Accounts (ESAs).

Any significant upside in this is that the legislative process provides plenty of time for the public to voice their own goals for public school improvement.

ESA legislation likely to be introduced in 2023 would allow parents to draw down individual per student state funding to use at a private school or for other educational expenses such as tutoring, transportation or extra-curricular services.