Extraneous noise ruining experience of athletic events

I believe the loss in human contact that once was part and parcel of professional sporting events is a metaphor for the increasing noise in other aspects of daily life.

April 12, 2023 - 4:00 PM

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia. Photo by (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS)

I was born in Kansas but lived in Boston for many years. When the Red Sox were in town, I’d take my kids to Fenway Park early so we could watch batting practice. There’s no sound quite as sweet as a baseball bat whacking a ball.

It was like the song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame“: “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack, I don’t care if I never get back.”

The same holds for watching the Celtics play in the Old Boston Garden. We would stand near the court and listen to the good-natured banter among the players as they warmed up.

