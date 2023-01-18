Families can’t wait for food sales tax cut

David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund.

Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are juggling high food costs with other bills impacted by high inflation. Bringing down costs for all Kansans should be a priority.

Last year, Gov. Laura Kelly signed into law much anticipated bipartisan legislation that took a stair step approach to fully eliminate the state’s sales tax on groceries. As we rang in the new year on Jan. 1, Kansans saw the 6.5% state sales tax reduced to 4% on groceries. Scheduled reductions take the rate down to 2% in 2024 and zero by Jan. 1, 2025.